Your Dog Bites, and So Do You [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
You were the woman walking her dog on Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach this morning. You had earphones on and were staring at your screen, so you didn't appear to notice me as I walked two of my own dogs. I waved and shouted at you to please wait at the corner as I rounded on the opposite side, but NOOOO, you kept walking straight at me without once glancing up. My dog, in protective mode, lunged at your dog, and you, continuing to be oblivious, paid no attention until I ended up being bitten by yours! PLEASE TRY TO LOOK WHERE YOU ARE GOING NEXT TIME!
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
