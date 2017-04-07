menu

Your Dog Bites, and So Do You [Hey, You!]

Domme and Dommer [Savage Love]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Your Dog Bites, and So Do You [Hey, You!]

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7:14 a.m.
By Anonymous
Your Dog Bites, and So Do You [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul
A A

You were the woman walking her dog on Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach this morning. You had earphones on and were staring at your screen, so you didn't appear to notice me as I walked two of my own dogs. I waved and shouted at you to please wait at the corner as I rounded on the opposite side, but NOOOO, you kept walking straight at me without once glancing up. My dog, in protective mode, lunged at your dog, and you, continuing to be oblivious, paid no attention until I ended up being bitten by yours! PLEASE TRY TO LOOK WHERE YOU ARE GOING NEXT TIME!

Related Stories

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Anonymous

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >