'Tis the Season [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
I was the single mom who got my car towed from my Lake Forest condo parking lot at 10:30 p.m. You were the employee at an Irvine tow yard who tried to get the $300 fee lowered and listened to me plead and express my concerns about getting my two kids to school the next day without a car. When your supervisor showed no sympathy, you offered to drive from Santa Ana in the morning to take my kids to school and me to get my car afterward. You asked for nothing in return and called at 6:30 the next morning to make sure I had arrangements. Thank you for putting yourself in my shoes. Your kindness did not go unnoticed.
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
