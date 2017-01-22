The Best, the Worst, and the Funny at Yesterday's OC Women's March
|
20,000-25,000 people particpated in OC Women's March
Lisa Black
20,000 to 25,000 people marched in downtown SanTana yesterday for OC's Women's March, an official sister march to the Women's March on Washington and hundreds of other Women's Marches across the United States and even the world. While the march mostly advocated for women's rights, plenty of attendees exercised their First Amendment right to peacefully protest President Cheeto.
The march began in Plaza Calle Cuarto then headed to the Civic Center by way of 4th Street and looped back down to downtown. Aside from a puny sound system that kept crapping out during speeches and performances on the main stage (the issue was alleviated thanks to handy-dandy megaphones), OC Women's March was a peaceful and well-organized success. Here are a few thoughts on the event from the Weeklings who attended.
|
You don't have to be a woman to march for women.
Denise De La Cruz
On the Metrolink platform in South County were about 50 people (40 more than I expected), with more streaming up. A grandpa held the hand of his granddaughter who was all in pink. She smiled up at him as he plastered himself with an I SERVED sticker. That family had four generations heading to
The only mass-produced signs I saw were by We The People. I saw two piñatas move through the crowd during the rally. I didn’t see one again once the march started until near the
Humor and joy, quiet determination were everywhere. There
...Waiting for the train back south at the Santa Ana station was an Australian named Belle. She and her friends had met a woman carrying a box who they swept up with them, marching with her. Later over drinks, the woman said she’d only moved to OC a few weeks ago and didn’t know anyone to march with, but that her late mother somehow compelled her to go. So she went to the march, accompanied by the box containing her mother’s ashes! Another sign read, “The plan is to fan this spark into a FLAME,” with FLAME in large red letters. From ashes, solidarity truly lit up Orange County today. These worldwide marches are too big to fail, as long as they keep going. The sign for that happening, was the veterinarian having a drink afterward at Recess next to me who says she just may run for office—she claims to have no skeletons, and I believe her. -Lisa Black
|
Dumping Trump from atop of the 3rd Street parking structure.
Lisa Black
Many women marched down
|
Proud American
Denise De La Cruz
Overheard a marcher say: "So embarrassing to be a white American today and terrifying to be a gay female." I teared up a couple of times while marching. Not out of sadness but the overwhelming feeling of being part of something so much bigger. Personally, this was my first march and it won't be my last. We have four more years to fight! #fucktrump - Cynthia Rebolledo
|
Taking it to the streets
I overheard a woman talking to her friends about how large the march's turnout was, ending her sentence with, "I'm proud of Orange County today."
After the march ended I began to walk over to The Frida Cinema when I came across a young
|
The santanera and the troll.
Denise De La Cruz
The mariachis left before completing a song then the woman decided to pack up and leave soon after. An obvious out-of-towner cheered the woman on and suggested she continued her research by reading a Tim Wise book on white privilege. "I know about white privilege, sir," the
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Edmonton Oilers
TicketsWed., Jan. 25, 7:00pm
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Jan. 28, 6:30pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Colorado Avalanche
TicketsTue., Jan. 31, 7:00pm
-
PBR: Professional Bull Riders Built Ford Tough Series.
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 7:45pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!