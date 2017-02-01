menu

SEC Accuses Newport Beach Man of Fraud in Golf Course Deal

SEC Accuses Newport Beach Man of Fraud in Golf Course Deal

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 1:25 p.m.
By R. Scott Moxley
SEC Accuses Newport Beach Man of Fraud in Golf Course Deal
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today filed a complaint against an Orange County businessman and his Texas-based partner for allegedly devising a $675,000 fraud scheme involving the proposed purchase of an unfinished, $5 million Colorado golf course. 

Caliber Capital Management LLC. owner Paul A. Garcia, a 53-year-old Newport Beach resident, and Richard T. Woods, a 53-year-old resident of Southlake, Texas, enticed investors by fraudulently claiming they'd heavily invested into the deal, according to Steven D. Buchholz, an SEC attorney in San Francisco.

"[Garcia] claimed that Caliber management had already committed $2.7 million toward the golf resort purchase and that once the purchase was completed, Caliber would join a planned Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that was poised to begin public trading of its securities," Buchholz wrote in his complaint filed inside the Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse in Santa Ana. "In truth, no one had committed the $2.7 million as Garcia claimed."

The SEC is accusing Woods of writing statements "he knew or should have known were false and misleading" to investors: that the deal would also involve a vacation home development in New York's Catskill Mountains, a property on the InterCoastal Waterway on the Atlantic Coast, a Caribbean resort and a parcel of homes in Northern California.

Garcia also falsified financial documents and misappropriated more than $1.3 million from Acer Capital Group, Inc., Greenone.com Inc., and Partner Medical Solutions, the government's lawsuit alleges.

According to Buchholz, 13 victims live in five states—Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Maine—and include an 82-year-old man.

The SEC wants a federal judge to permanently block Garcia from all future security sales activities and for both defendants "to disgorge their ill-gotten gains."

It's unknown at this time which of Orange County's five federal judges will handle the case.

Neither Garcia nor Woods has filed a court response to the accusations.

R. Scott Moxley
R. Scott Moxley’s award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades. An angry congressman threatened to break Moxley’s knee caps. A dirty sheriff promised his critical reporting was irrelevant and then landed in prison. Corporate crooks won’t take his calls. Murderous gangsters mad-dogged him in court. The U.S. House of Representatives debated his work. Pusillanimous cops have left hostile messages using fake names. Federal prosecutors credited his stories for the arrest of a doctor who sold fake medicine to dying patients. And a frantic state legislator literally caught sleeping with lobbyists sprinted down state capital hallways to evade his questions in Sacramento. Moxley has won Journalist of the Year honors at the Los Angeles Press Club and been named Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the LA Society of Professional Journalists.

