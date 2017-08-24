menu

Democrats are "Russian" to Spread The Rohrabacher Conspiracy

Wheel of No Confidence Lands on Huntington Beach Police Chief Handy


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Democrats are "Russian" to Spread The Rohrabacher Conspiracy

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 5:13 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Democrats are "Russian" to Spread The Rohrabacher Conspiracy
DCCC
A A

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which is targeting Dana Rohrabacher's 48th Congressional District seat because more voters there cast ballots for Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump, on Wednesday unveiled The Rohrabacher Conspiracy website.

Coupled with an ad campaign—in English and Russian—therohrabacherconspiracy.com slams the "Surfing' Congressman" and the veteran GOP lawmaker's "circle of Washington swamp friends that include Blackwater chief Erik Prince, disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff, Trump campaign chair and subject of an FBI investigation Paul Manafort, and Russian despot Vladimir Putin, among others," the DCCC announced.

Rohrabacher should feel proud: it's the first site the DCCC has rolled out in California this election cycle. Go there and you see the photo opening this post. Click on an individual name and you are told why that person is part of the so-called conspiracy.

Related Stories

“In nearly three decades in Washington DC, Congressman Dana Rohrabacher has few legislative accomplishments to speak of, but has managed to cultivate a group of friends that represents the worst of the Washington Swamp: white supremacists, imprisoned and disgraced lobbyists, and even a former KGB agent,” says Drew Godinich, DCCC spokesman, in the announcement. “But while he’s busy palling around with a Who’s Who of Washington’s Worst, he refuses to hold a town hall or speak to the constituents that he was elected to represent. The people of the 48th District are demanding leaders that represent the values of Southern California–not the Washington swamp values of Congressman Rohrabacher. That’s why we fully expect the Rohrabacher Conspiracy to finally come to a close next November.”

Swamp values, of course, plays on Trump's campaign promise to drain the D.C. swamp.

Here are the Google ads targeting voters in the 48th Congressional District in Russian ...

Democrats are "Russian" to Spread The Rohrabacher Conspiracy
Google

... and English:

Democrats are "Russian" to Spread The Rohrabacher Conspiracy
Google
Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >