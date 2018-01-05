 


Happy legalization! Now what do we do?EXPAND
Happy legalization! Now what do we do?
Taylor Hamby

Pot Is Legal. Now What?

Mary Carreon | January 5, 2018 | 8:39am
AA

At long last, the day stoners have been waiting for has finally arrived: Recreational (or, as most in the canna-word would prefer you say: “Adult-Use”) cannabis is legal. HALLELUJAH! But what exactly does Proposition 64 entail? Does it actually mean anything now that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is declaring war on cannabis by rescinding the Cole Memorandum, which directed federal law enforcement to respect states' legalization laws? Can we smoke anywhere we want? Can we drive down the 405 Freeway with a bong in lap, smoking as we inch through rush hour traffic? Is every dispensary legal now? Do you still need a doctor’s recommendation to go to dispensaries? If you have a ton of questions, don't worry— we all do. But here’s what we know so far.

Read the rest of this story and find more industry news and reviews at PotPlus, our cannabis blog!

©2018 OC Weekly News, Inc..

