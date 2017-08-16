OC Alt-Right Book-Burning Event Canceled After Organizers Claim Leftists Wanted to Attack Them

Because book burnings are ALWAYS a great idea—just ask the Nazis! Wikimedia Commons

Ay yi yi, it seems like every week there's some new shit to write about with OC's alt-losers. You'd think they'd take a break considering this past weekends events in Charlottesville, but instead drama mama Juan Cadavid a.k.a. Johnny Benitez teamed up with Mountain Center resident Brian Enright of the Three Percenters to host a book-burning event at Huntington State Beach dubbed 'Burning Degeneracy - CA'. The page for Huntington State Beach explicitly stated 'coals and wood can be used in the fire rings only' but the organizers for the August 19 event somehow found the beach to be the perfect place for the following action;

Time for the American people to purge their homes, State, and country of degenerate literature. This includes literature of Marxism, Communism, Bolshevism, literature with liberal, democratic tendencies / attitudes, and writings supporting the decline of Western Culture. Books on sexuality and sexual education which serves to indoctrinate the life of degeneracy, such as Cosmo and Teen Vogue should be brought to the fire as well. We will also burn the Koran, publications such as Karl Marx, and more. We must create a future without degeneracy for our children.



Maybe the event was really just a way for Cadavid to get rid of the reams of leftist literature he used to cherish dearly, or maybe Enright got all the fashion and beauty tips he needed from his stack of Cosmos. What we do know though is Enright purchased at least one Qu'ran, which he burned in a video posted on the now-deleted discussion section. Way to stick it to who you deem "degenerates" by sticking money right in their pockets!

Word of the event spread across leftist circles in both OC and LA, with plenty of trolling taking place on the discussion section of the event page. Riding off the "Alt-Left" narrative pushed forward today by Donald Trump, Enright canceled the event by issuing the following statement yesterday and shortly thereafter deleted the Facebook page;

Courtesy of Brian Enright

Public Statement regarding "Burning Degeneracy" event. I do not want to go into a long explanation at this time. The event was in no way intended to eradicate these publications, more a symbolic way of showing that we do not approve of what is being taught to our children and maybe that should have been made clearer, I do not endorse the censorship of literature or personal political views in any way. Due to credible threats of violence from the left this event will be canceled. Free speech in America is under attack and as much as I do not want to shut this event down due to strong personal convictions regarding free speech, I cannot be responsible for injury or death due to intolerance from the violent Socialists.



Enright told the Weekly he received multiple online threats and sent us a screenshot of a post by Facebook user Apache Longbow, who shared the event with the caption 'wanna smash nazis?'. When asked to comment on Enright's screenshot, Longbow sent the Weekly a GIF depicting World War 2's D-Day and stated "a seaside confrontation with a Nazi is the most American thing a man can be involved in...I'm just a proud American."

Attention is now shifting from the book burning event to Cadavid's America First! Electric Vigil for the Victims of Illegals and Refugees where notorious alt-loser Baked Alaska will speak. Laguna Beach Police Department confirmed to the Orange County Register that they've been in touch with Cadavid, and a post on the event's discussion page warns all threats will be reported to the LBPD. Only 68 people have confirmed they're going in support on the event's Facebook page, while 220 have stated they're showing up for the Democratic Socialists of America Orange County's planned counter-protest.

"The event has had more media coverage than any of the past ones." Cadavid wrote in a August 16, 2017 post, "There will be counter protestors. This event will be a test of whether there are more patriots or traitors in this country."

