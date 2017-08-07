OC GOP Rejects Alt-Right Figure Johnny Benitez Over Alleged Anti-Semitism

Bob Aul

It seems like every week, local alt-right loser Juan Cadavid a.k.a. Johnny Benitez has a new enemy in his own camp. First, it was a Proud Girls member who grew suspicious after reading the Weekly's article on Cadavid's suspicious past, then "Based Spartan" openly called Cadavid a coward. Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes followed by giving Cadavid the boot after trying to change PB rules, then 43rd Congressional District candidate Omar Navarro accused Cadavid of slandering him, with alt-right bodyguard Antonio Foreman backing up Navarro.

Now Orange County Republican Party Chairman Fred Whitaker is the latest to face the wrath of Cadavid's Facebook rants.

Cadavid attempted to table for the OC GOP with former Villa Park councilwoman Deborah Pauly on August 4, 2017 at the OC Fair but they barred him from representing the party after they saw the following video, which they deemed anti-Semitic. In the video, he speaks about "Jewish problems" such as "organized groups of Jews" showing up to counter the alt-right in Berkeley, calls the Bolshevik movement a Jewish movement, criticizes Jewish Americans for not identifying simply as American, rails against the "Jewish lobby on the left that lobbies for open borders and gun control" and "on the right that lobbies for financial aid to Israel." And for good measure, Cadavid—who's Latino—speaks against affirmative action, citing a video about the correlation between IQ and different ethnic groups.

While the OC GOP nixed Cadavid due to the video, it appears to have nothing to due with his Islamophobia, his glorifying of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, opposition to the removal of Confederate statues, transphobic posts, jokes about disabled people, comparing himself to Derek Vinyard from American History X, his use of the triple brackets "((( )))" when identifying Jewish journalist Laura Loomer or even his profile picture containing the valknut, a symbol commonly used by racists. Deborah Pauly wasn't happy to hear her fellow Islamophobe got 86'd and took to Facebook to voice her disapproval of the GOP's decision.

"The Republican Party should be ashamed for shutting down free speech." Pauly commented to Cadavid in an online post August 4, 2017 then later commenting to another user "I am going to be sharing the full story....believe me!"

Cadavid decided to take his response in his own hands in a August 4 live stream where he appeared visibly triggered to say the least.

"Fred Whitaker is a GOP cuckservative." He says in the video, "Fred Whitaker is essentially what you get if you find a weasel and cut off it's balls. He's a worthless human being, he's a blight on the conservative and right-wing political body and he disavowed me for being 'anti-Semitic'. Now I have never in any point in time been anti-Semitic, I've never made any anti-Semitic remarks" before admitting to his remarks in his previous "Jewish problems" video.

And Cadavid continues. He calls out Whitaker for supporting Israel, the GOP for using a leftist tactic by calling him a antisemite, says the GOP refuses to accept the truth, calls the GOP a "disgusting party," maintains the older generation of the GOP doesn't care about the younger generation, encourages everyone to start looking into forming a new right-wing party and states "the Republican party is dead and needs to die."

"You want to tell me not to punch right?" he continues. "Fuck that! The people on the right who have all the money and the power are the elites...people who want to support the working class, people who want to actually lower taxes, we don't have a party."

Despite Cadavid's words against Whitaker and the GOP, Pauly continues to stand by Cadavid and even spoke alongside him the next day with alt-right figures such as Augustus Invictus and Joe Biggs at the Make Men Great Again event in Huntington Beach. OC GOP Chairman Fred Whitaker issued the following statement to the Weekly in regards to Cadavid's alleged anti-Semitism and Pauly's defense of his right to "free speech".

"Mr. Benitez" rant on Facebook along with his prior video on the "Jewish problems" speak for themselves as to why he was not allowed to be a representative of the OCGOP. It's a free country, he can say what he pleases and we are free to say this type of vitriol is not acceptable, does not represent the views of the GOP, and cannot be condoned."

Even as Cadavid continues to rack up enemies among conservatives, his reach appears to be growing with upwards of 800 Facebook followers and a group of supporters who support him no matter what he does. Within a little over three months of jumping from the left to the right, he has managed to climb himself to a level where he's spoken alongside alt-right figures such as Kyle Chapman a.k.a. Based Stickman, is interning for the likes of conservative "journalist" Irma Hinojosa and is even running the Alt-Knights of Orange County, whoever the hell they are. Now, Cadavid is teaming up with Tim "Treadstone" Goinet (aka Baked Alaska)—who's so anti-Semitic that he got uninvited from the D.C. Deploraball—for an anti-immigrant rally in Laguna Beach this month.

With all of this punching Right Cadavid is doing, one should remember the texts acquired by the Weekly between Cadavid and a left-wing activist in April.

"I want to climb the social ranks and push a hard right conservative agenda and create a rift between libertarians and conservatives and split up the base," Cadavid wrote in a text shared with the Weekly. "Also it's fun."

