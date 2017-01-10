menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 10: Is Gentrification Helping or Destroying SanTana?


OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 11: How Does Orange County Relate to Dr. Martin Luther King?

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 7:48 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
This is how Orange County honors Martin Luther King, Jr.
Screengrab from Thalia Surf Shop's 2011 fiasco
Welcome to episode eleven of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we discuss Martin Luther King, Jr. and his time spent in Orange County. We excerpt audio from two speeches made here: 55 years ago, MLK gave a speech at Chapman University, and 49 years ago he gave a speech in Anaheim 19 days before his assassination. Gabriel San Román discusses Dr. King's words and Gustavo talks with music editor Nate Jackson about growing up black in Orange County. We also stop at Alebrije's Grill, the pink lonchera in SanTana, for our food review. Enjoy!


Show notes:


Where the Black People At? (OC Weekly Volume 18, Number 40)

Of the top 25 metropolitan areas in the US, Orange County is the only one with an African-American population of less than 5% (2.1% to be exact)

UC Irvine Cafeteria Sells Chicken and Waffles for Martin Luther King Day

An Incomplete, Embarrassing Timeline of Anti-Black Moments in Orange County

OC's Oldest African-American's (103 Years!) Secret for Long Life: "Soul Food and Hard Work"

Martin Luther King, Jr. speech excerpt #1 recorded at Chapman University, December 10, 1961, recorded by Chapman professor Don Booth

Martin Luther King, Jr. speech excerpt #2 recorded at a luncheon at the Anaheim Convention Center with the California Democratic Council, March 16, 1968 (6 minute excerpt)

Interview with Gabriel San Román:

Food Taco Truck - Alibrijes ("The Pink Taco Truck")

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

