OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 11: How Does Orange County Relate to Dr. Martin Luther King?
|
This is how Orange County honors Martin Luther King, Jr.
Screengrab from Thalia Surf Shop's 2011 fiasco
Welcome to episode eleven of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we discuss Martin Luther King, Jr. and his time spent in Orange County. We excerpt audio from two speeches made here: 55 years ago, MLK gave a speech at Chapman University, and 49 years ago he gave a speech in Anaheim 19 days before his assassination. Gabriel San Román discusses Dr. King's words and Gustavo talks with music editor Nate Jackson about growing up black in Orange County. We also stop at Alebrije's Grill, the pink lonchera in SanTana, for our food review. Enjoy!
Show notes:
Where the Black People At? (OC Weekly Volume 18, Number 40)
Of the top 25 metropolitan areas in the US, Orange County is the only one with an African-American population of less than 5% (2.1% to be exact)
UC Irvine Cafeteria Sells Chicken and Waffles for Martin Luther King Day
An Incomplete, Embarrassing Timeline of Anti-Black Moments in Orange County
OC's Oldest African-American's (103 Years!) Secret for Long Life: "Soul Food and Hard Work"
Martin Luther King, Jr. speech excerpt #1 recorded at Chapman University, December 10, 1961, recorded by Chapman professor Don Booth
- "Racial justice and nonviolent resistance" (7 minute excerpt)
- Martin Luther King, Jr at Chapman University
- Thanks to Mary Platt for access to the archival audio
Martin Luther King, Jr. speech excerpt #2 recorded at a luncheon at the Anaheim Convention Center with the California Democratic Council, March 16, 1968 (6 minute excerpt)
- Thanks to Mark Torres of the Pacifica Radio Archives for access to the archival audio
Interview with Gabriel San Román:
Food Taco Truck - Alibrijes ("The Pink Taco Truck")
- Taco Acorazado (Battleship Taco)
- Beso de Monja
—
Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Colorado Avalanche
TicketsThu., Jan. 19, 7:00pm
-
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TicketsSat., Jan. 21, 6:30pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Edmonton Oilers
TicketsWed., Jan. 25, 7:00pm
-
PBR: Professional Bull Riders Built Ford Tough Series.
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 7:45pm
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Dallas Stars
TicketsTue., Jan. 10, 7:00pm
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 6:30pm
-
Anaheim Ducks V. St. Louis Blues
TicketsSun., Jan. 15, 6:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Tampa Bay Lightning
TicketsTue., Jan. 17, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!