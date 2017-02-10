No Cookies for You [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
We tell our Girl Scouts to be polite and respectful when selling cookies door to door, to thank the people who answer the door whether or not they buy a box. Your wife pressed her face to the large glass panel on your front door, and we heard you asking who was there. "Girl Scouts," she yelled back. "Ugh! Girl Scouts!" you loudly responded with disgust. And then your wife moved away from the door. My scouts turned away with faces filled with a mixture of surprise and confusion. Sadly, we don't tell them to yell back, when faced with such rudeness, "Ugh! Assholes!"
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Feb. 11, 6:30pm
-
WWE Smackdown Live
TicketsTue., Feb. 14, 4:45pm
-
Premuim Level Seating: WWE Smackdown Live
TicketsTue., Feb. 14, 4:45pm
-
Anaheim Ducks
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!