Friday, February 10, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Anonymous
No Cookies for You [Hey, You!]
We tell our Girl Scouts to be polite and respectful when selling cookies door to door, to thank the people who answer the door whether or not they buy a box. Your wife pressed her face to the large glass panel on your front door, and we heard you asking who was there. "Girl Scouts," she yelled back. "Ugh! Girl Scouts!" you loudly responded with disgust. And then your wife moved away from the door. My scouts turned away with faces filled with a mixture of surprise and confusion. Sadly, we don't tell them to yell back, when faced with such rudeness, "Ugh! Assholes!"

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

