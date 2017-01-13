Nice Trim [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
I had been growing my hair for Locks of Love, to help children with cancer. I stopped by your barber shop in Fullerton and told you I wanted just a trim since I need to have at least 12 inches of hair to make a wig for a child. Did you listen to me? Noooooooooooooooo! By the time you turned me toward the mirror, you had left me with a military "hipster" haircut. Now I have to start all over again. People with no skills should not be cutting hair. May your pirate ship sink at sea!
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
