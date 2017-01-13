Nice Trim [Hey, You!]

Bob Aul

I had been growing my hair for Locks of Love, to help children with cancer. I stopped by your barber shop in Fullerton and told you I wanted just a trim since I need to have at least 12 inches of hair to make a wig for a child. Did you listen to me? Noooooooooooooooo! By the time you turned me toward the mirror, you had left me with a military "hipster" haircut. Now I have to start all over again. People with no skills should not be cutting hair. May your pirate ship sink at sea!

