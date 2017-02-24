menu

Mr. Sandmen [Hey, You!]

Slurred Slurs [Hey, You!]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Mr. Sandmen [Hey, You!]

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Anonymous
Mr. Sandmen [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul
A A

You were the two men filling sandbags on Water Street in Orange on a deluge-soaked day, there in an effort to save the contents of a warehouse you worked in. I had arrived with my shovel in hand and started to fill a bag alone, which was a bit harder than it looked. You were finishing up and offered assistance, then took over, quickly filling 10 bags to a weight I could carry, all the while chatting with me and dispensing advice in a friendly manner. I wish I had stopped to get more information from you other than your first names (which I've sadly already forgotten), but I hope you know you were an absolute godsend that day, helping a harried mom when she was feeling kind of down and out. You reminded me there are still good people in the world.

Related Stories

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Anonymous

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >