 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
MiserableEXPAND
Miserable
Courtesy Music Box Films

Dec. 28, 2017, is Most Miserable Day of Year Other Than Jan. 20, 2017

Matt Coker | December 28, 2017 | 5:58am
AA

You have awoken to the most miserable day of the year.

That is in the opinion of sleepopolis.com, a mattress review and comparison site that has "painstakingly researched the last 30 years of weather data to find out exactly on which date we can expect the lowest temperatures and least amount of solar energy–that is–the most miserable day of the year; so you can stay in bed and hibernate (or go out and build a snowman, whatever floats your boat)."

That date for us this year is December 28 ... today, when "Californians can expect their darkest and coldest day."

Actually, the Golden State's coldest day falls on New Year’s Eve (46°F) and darkest day was Christmas Day (2.1kWh) but when averaging both Dec. 28 is the one, according to sleepopolis, which relied on weather data from winterspark.com, which exposes "The Typical Weather Anywhere on Earth."

Weather stats were taken from the last 30 years to pinpoint on which day each state is forecast to experience the coldest temperature and least amount of solar energy. So not every state is celebrating the most miserable day today, not even in the West. For instance, for Washington state, last Friday (Dec. 22) was the most miserable day.

For East Coast states, it will not arrive until the new year, on Jan. 11.

Of course, the most miserable day ever was early this year.

On Jan. 20.

Inauguration day.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >