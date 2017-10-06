Hungry Hipster [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
You were the hipster Fullerton college student asking me if I "have any change to help get a bite to eat." I was the guy that honestly said, "Sorry, no change," then walked into Wahoo's—only to come right back and offer to buy you something to eat at the restaurant. You responded, "No, thanks. I want Pokicraft." Even I don't eat there because of its higher prices. Now I know why you don't have enough money to buy your own lunch.
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
