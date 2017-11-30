How Anthony Booth Armer Became Orange County's Most Beloved/Reviled GoPro Daredevil

When Anthony Armer—better known as the formerly anonymous thrill-seeker 8booth—flew through the cold night air after leaping off the top of Laguna Beach's Pacific Edge Hotel late last December, he had a single thought. "I knew that I was fucked," he recalls, "but I knew that I wasn't, like, death fucked."

Armer was right. The bandana-clad jumper came just a bit shy of his intended swimming-pool target and instead landed on both of his feet on the concrete deck before intentionally launching himself into the water in an attempt to minimize the damage.

In hindsight, the 29-year-old knows how much worse the injury could've been. Typically, the 6-foot-4-inch Armer turns a bit sideways and tucks his knees into his chest when leaping into a pool, ocean or any other body of water that shouldn't be deep enough to catch his weight. But in the fraction of a second before he hit the ground, 8booth—a nickname derived from Armer's middle name, Booth—knew that his usual safety tactic would lead to a fractured tailbone and likely far worse injuries. Instead, he chose to sacrifice his feet.

"As soon as I hit the pool, I knew I fucked up, but I was more bummed that I missed the jump than that I was in pain," Armer says. "I got to the edge of the pool, looked down at my feet, and they were just mangled. They looked like they literally got run over by a tractor or some shit, but I didn't really have any pain until I was halfway to the hospital because my adrenaline was just pumping. I knew as soon as I looked at them that I was out for a year, for sure, and I think realizing that then helped me a lot."

As with so many great mistakes before this, Armer's latest misfire wasn't necessarily a physical error but a mental one. Despite never having been to that specific location before, the South County native had convinced himself that he'd mastered the art of jumping into hotel pools after rapidly gaining internet notoriety as an anonymous thrill-seeker over the previous five months—particularly following the public release of his name and face after a stunt-related arrest two months prior. It was only a few days earlier—at a Christmas party, no less—that he soared over what he believed was a much bigger gap, and his thousands of YouTube and Instagram followers appreciated the steady stream of new content. But unlike the vast majority of his now-viral jumps, Armer disobeyed his gut when what started as a late-night scouting visit turned into a live run.

"My ego got up there, and that's when you get fucked," Armer says. "I was just going to scope it out or maybe put cameras up, but I got up there and thought, 'I got this shit.' I felt something weird in my head—and when you have feelings when you're doing shit like this, you have to listen to them—but I went against it. It was bigger than I thought—probably like 28 feet—but it was, like, pitch-black on the roof, and there were pipes everywhere. On one of the run-ups, I just went for it."

Upon arriving at the hospital, it seemed unlikely Armer would ever walk normally again. The adrenaline junkie's feet had been crushed to the point at which bones stuck out in every direction; plenty of doctors might have considered amputation. Instead, the surgeon loaded up what was left of the wounded jumper's feet with metal bars to help them re-form correctly and attempt to salvage his long-term mobility. "I honestly wasn't too concerned about it because I've been through injuries before and I know how things heal," Armer says about the possibility of losing his feet. "This is obviously the gnarliest shit I've been through. I knew I was in for a good one, so I kind of just flipped pages for six months, where it was just [about] waking up and going to sleep over and over again. I just started without a cane about a month ago, so it's just one step at a time, basically. Next, I'm trying to walk to the toilet and piss in the morning without putting shoes on because it's fucking gnarly walking without shoes on since my feet aren't really re-formed yet."

Shattering his feet wasn't Armer's first major injury—and it likely won't be his last, predicts Kelly Knievel, the son of legendary stuntman Evel Knievel. He has seen more than his fair share of youngsters injure themselves after being inspired by his father. For that reason, he wasn't surprised to hear that Armer almost lost his feet after growing up admiring the fearless late icon. "Young guys, more often than not, have more talent and balls than brains," Knievel says. "My advice would be to get into the stunt business, where he can follow his passion and actually make some money. I know you have to be a little crazy and an attention seeker, but be smart, be a showman, be professional, and understand you better be man enough to accept the consequences when it doesn't go as planned."

* * * * *

For as long as he's been able to walk, Armer has found the most death-defying ways to burn his unending energy. As a child, he was diagnosed with ADHD, and according to his mother, he was always a handful. From filming and performing bike stunts to his unexpected passion for golf, the kid who would go on to become 8booth always found a way to take everything he did to the extreme—even if his body would give out in the process. "Ever since birth, I've always had this wild, crazy need for an outlet," Armer says. "As a kid, I was always riding a bike and doing bike jumps—then I was golfing super-hard until I threw my back out. Then I got into downhill skating, and I was going 55-plus [mph] on these hills and just eating shit. I didn't know how to slide, so I'd have to bomb everything without sliding or stopping, and that was tearing me up. I've always just wanted to push it in some way and have someone out there notice."

His initial interest in jumping from rooftops and cliffs came about as a byproduct of his parents' divorce. After their split when he was 7 years old, Armer began spending time with his dad in Newport Beach. It was there that he began daydreaming of leaping from abandoned buildings; during his ride to school, he'd wonder why he'd never seen anyone jump off the cliffs of El Moro in Crystal Cove State Park—a feat that would earn him fame and nearly take his life as an adult.