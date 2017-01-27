menu

Hey, Sugar Daddy: Cal State Fullerton is Orange County's Top Sugar Baby School

Civil and Criminal Cases Over Same Anaheim Hills School Bus Crash Loom


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Hey, Sugar Daddy: Cal State Fullerton is Orange County's Top Sugar Baby School

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 6:57 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Guess it beats working in the book store.
Guess it beats working in the book store.
SeekingArrangement.com
A A

Congratulations, Titans, Cal State Fullerton is the top Orange County school when it comes to the number of students using the world's largest sugar daddy dating website to come up with scratch to pay for tuition, books, housing and those goddamn blue books.

At least, that's the contention of SeekingArrangement.com, which claims CSUF joins USC, UCLA and UC Riverside in cracking its top 100 list of schools with so-called "sugar babies" relying on the generosity of older men.

Numbers were arrived at by adding new sugar baby enrollees to the roster of those who already belong to SeekingArrangement.com. Cal State Fullerton ranks 78th in the country this year thanks to 29 new students signing up in 2016, bringing the grand total to 237 Titan sugar babies.

Related Stories

It's easy to see why this hookup phenomenon is exploding. SeekingArrangement.com cites figures showing the average financial debt for this country's 16 million college students is $37,172. The average monthly allowance from the dating site is $2,500 per student in California, where more than 54 percent of all graduates will be in debt.

SeekingArrangement.com has USC as the top Southern California school at No. 26 with a total of 521 registered sugar babies. That's an 11 percent jump from last year. Hope those Trojans use Trojans!

The first California school to hit the list is San Francisco State University, at No. 17, which is not surprising given it takes having a sugar daddy to afford rent up there even if you’re not enrolled. Damn you, tech professionals, damn your eyes!

Temple University is No. 1 in the land with 296 new signees to SeekingArrangement.com in 2016, and the sugar baby total this year stands at 1,068.

And now for some fun SeekingArrangement.com facts:

Hey, Sugar Daddy: Cal State Fullerton is Orange County's Top Sugar Baby School
Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >