Head Case [Hey, You!]

Bob Aul

You are the flight attendant who did not follow your own advice to slowly open the overhead bins because items inside get jostled during flights. How do I know? Because I got conked when you quickly opened an overhead door, as a hard metal case fell out and landed on my head with a loud thud. Of course, the most blame for this accident goes to your employer, which, as with other air carriers, has squeezed in extra seats so overheads now only cover half of the heads of people along the aisles. But gee, thanks for the voucher I'm now using as a coaster. I'll instead fly a competitor that cares about passengers.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.