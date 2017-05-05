menu

Feel My Flow [Hey, You!]

Asleep At the Wheel [Hey, You!]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Feel My Flow [Hey, You!]

Friday, May 5, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Anonymous
Feel My Flow [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul
A A

You are the Irvine-based mail-order pharmacy my medical insurance practically forces me to use. Thanks to your incompetence, I got to visit with my Aunt Flo just one week after she left. I gave you three weeks to process a regular order. First, you sent a letter informing me of a warehouse delay, then you promised to express mail the replacement order. When it didn't arrive, you apologized for somehow misplacing the order and promised to overnight it. And when that didn't arrive, you assured me it would in five more days. Not only can you not figure out how to use the mail system, but you also don't seem to know that a night lasts less than seven days—or that you really shouldn't piss off a woman who's had her period twice in one month.

Related Stories

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Anonymous

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >