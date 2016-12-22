Fact Checking [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
After reading the Hey, You! titled "Five Seconds to the Apocalypse," I am compelled to respond. There was a very interesting fact left out: Was the turn being made a left or right? This is important to determine who the real douchebag is. If it were a right turn, I agree with the comments made. If it were a LEFT turn, then shame on Anonymous! I see multiple no-left-turn signs ignored on a daily basis, backing up traffic. Being a longtime resident of Dana Point, I want to be sure the facts are straight. Maybe, just maybe, the person was not screaming at you because they were impatient, but instead letting you know what a jerk you may have been. Facts make a difference!
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
