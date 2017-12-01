Everyday Superhero [Hey, You!]

You are the man dressed in the Superman hoodie, standing outside an apartment complex in the morning. As my daughters and I pass by each weekday morning on our way to school drop-offs, we look for you. We know it doesn't make any sense, but we know the day will be okay when we see Superman. Thank you for being a bright spot in our morning commute, just by being you.
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
