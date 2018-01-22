Immigrant Youth Block Disneyland Entrance During Dream Act Protest

A group of 20 undocumented youth and their supporters protested for a "clean" Dream Act in front of Disneyland, briefly blocking the theme park's shuttle entrance this morning. Senate leaders moved closer to ending a three-day government shutdown before the action started around 9:30 a.m., voting on a three-week funding extension in exchange for a promise that Republicans take up immigration legislation in that same time frame. But Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients were left without a Dream Act to resolve their status.

The Trump administration gleefully announced in September that the Obama-era policy would be phased out. The president has dangled the youth's fate in exchange for securing border wall funding ever since. Barbara Hernandez, a 26-year-old DACA recipient from Santa Ana, became an activist with the Seed Project after the announcement. Her mother first promised a trip to Disneyland when leaving Mexico, but the family ended up staying in OC a lot longer when she was brought over as a six-year-old.

This time around, Hernandez returned to the Happiest Place on Earth wearing a "No Dream, No Deal" shirt while blocking traffic. "Disneyland is supposed to represent where dreams come true," said Hernandez, who also got arrested in December and spent days in jail on hunger strike as part of the #Dream7 action in Washington D.C. "We want our dream to come true. We're tired of the political games and being used a bargaining chips. We need a permanent solution." The activist relayed feelings of anxiety and depression that she and a lot of other DACA recipients have felt since their futures became uncertain.