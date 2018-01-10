Local Immigrant Activist Recounts Dream Act Prison Hunger Strike in DC

When the Trump Administration decided to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in September, hundreds protested in the streets of Santa Ana. Barbara Hernandez, a 26-year-old Santa Ana resident and DACA recipient, took the news a little differently by walking off her job. "I went into a panic shock," she says. "The [government] knew everything about me." Never having devoted her life to activism before, Hernandez quickly shed the fear and risked deportation as a member of the Dream 7 just last month.

On Dec. 15, seven undocumented activists and an ally staged sit-ins at the offices of Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Congressman Carlos Curbelo (R-FL). They pledged to get arrested and remain in custody on hunger strike until congress passed a "clean" Dream Act. The activists wanted key lawmakers to withhold votes for a spending bill until their demands were met. "A clean Dream Act wouldn't criminalize our community," Hernandez explains. The activists reject any legislation loaded with enforcement-heavy provisions. "I don't want to get papers at the expense of parents being thrown in jail and be deported because they all sacrificed a lot to come here."

Hernandez immigrated to Garden Grove from Mexico City almost 20 years ago. "Quieres ir a Disneyland?" her mother asked one day. Being six-years-old, she was more than enthusiastic about visiting the Happiest Place on Earth. Hernandez arrived with her mother in 1999 on a visa that eventually expired. She couldn't visit her brother when he died in Mexico City years later. "It was so devastating not to say goodbye," Hernandez says. She later learned her undocumented status is what prevented her from leaving the country.