Christ Is Not a Crutch [Hey, You!]

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 7:26 a.m.
By Anonymous
Bob Aul
You are the judgmental, insufferable "Christian" friend I've known for the past few years whom I recently lost as a result of my honesty. You've always presented your life as a testament to the "blessings" of God, but every time I saw you, you were usually complaining about your husband, your kids or your dismal life as a stay-at-home mom. Whenever I challenged your beliefs or pointed out a fallacy, you would respond in a dismissive, condescending way without any respect for my perspective. It doesn't surprise me that my pointing out your hypocrisy would cause you to disappear and cut off contact with me. Here's my final advice to you: They say that God helps those who help themselves. If God exists and gave you a brain, He'd want you to use it instead of using Him as an excuse for everything so you don't have to take responsibility for your own happiness or pursue anything that could possibly bring you joy and fulfillment.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Anonymous

