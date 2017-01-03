menu

Carlos Garcia Identified as Alleged Killer of Gregorio Rojas Magdaleno

Carlos Garcia Identified as Alleged Killer of Gregorio Rojas Magdaleno

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 5:55 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Carlos Garcia has been identified as the alleged killer of Gregorio Rojas Magdaleno.

As the Weekly previously reported, a man was stabbed to death Thursday night in Santa Ana and someone he knew was arrested for the slaying.

Officers were sent to check out a fight at a South Flower Street apartment complex just before 8 p.m., and they arrived to find a man in his 40s with a stab wound to his neck, police said at the time.

Magdaleno, 41, died about an hour later at the Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, according to the county coroner.

Garcia, 42, was arrested at the apartment complex, where he resides.

