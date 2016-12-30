menu

One Man in His 40s is Dead and Another is Held for Santa Ana Stabbing

Brother of Death Row Double Murderer Dan Wozniak Held for Domestic Violence


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

One Man in His 40s is Dead and Another is Held for Santa Ana Stabbing

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 10:19 a.m.
By Matt Coker
One Man in His 40s is Dead and Another is Held for Santa Ana StabbingEXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A A

A man was stabbed to death Thursday night and someone he knows was arrested on suspicion of killing him, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officers were sent to check out a fight at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of South Flower Street just before 8 p.m., and they arrived to find a man in his 40s with a stab wound to his neck, police say.

He was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, cops at the scene took into custody another man in his 40s, who lives in the apartment complex, for suspected homicide, police say.

The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >