One Man in His 40s is Dead and Another is Held for Santa Ana Stabbing

A man was stabbed to death Thursday night and someone he knows was arrested on suspicion of killing him, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officers were sent to check out a fight at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of South Flower Street just before 8 p.m., and they arrived to find a man in his 40s with a stab wound to his neck, police say.

He was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, cops at the scene took into custody another man in his 40s, who lives in the apartment complex, for suspected homicide, police say.

The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.

