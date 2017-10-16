menu

Hide Your Kids, Hide Your Wife: Steve Bannon is Coming to Anaheim

Anaheim Breaks Ground on a Subsidized High-End Hotel That'll Cost the City Millions


Hide Your Kids, Hide Your Wife: Steve Bannon is Coming to Anaheim

Monday, October 16, 2017 at 7:03 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Steve Bannon is OC-bound.EXPAND
Steve Bannon is OC-bound.
Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia Commons
A A

Lose a controversial editor and the next thing you know instead of writing about Bernie Sanders' Medicare-for-All activists coming to Orange County, you find yourself writing about Steve Bannon coming to Orange County.

I kid, I kid ...

Bannon, the ex-White House chief strategist who has returned to his post as executive chairman of Breibart News, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Friday's opening dinner of the California Republican Party's 2017 fall convention at the Anaheim Marriott.

He had also been one of the announced speakers at Milo Yiannopoulos' late September "Free Speech Week" that was later scrubbed at UC Berkeley.

According to the OC GOP, Bannon will take part in "Free Speech Friday Night" in Anaheim.

Why host such a divisive figure?

"Steven Bannon is not shy about taking on the establishment on behalf of hard-working Americans," says California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte in the announcement. "He is a leading voice in the effort to drain the swamp in Washington D.C., a change desperately needed since it has limited our progress. Of course, California has its own swamp in Sacramento that also needs draining. We're eager to hear from Mr. Bannon and look forward to having him join us at our upcoming convention."

Tickets are around $300 for the full experience, which includes a photo with Bannon and front row tickets to Armageddon.

One of those is not true.

Click here to purchase tickets: https://www.cagop.org/pre_register_online.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

