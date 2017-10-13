menu

Medicare-for-All Weekend Actions Blanket Orange County

What If You Held a Climate-Change Meet and No OC Congress Members Came?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Medicare-for-All Weekend Actions Blanket Orange County

Friday, October 13, 2017 at 6:41 a.m.
By Matt Coker
From Sacramento to Orange County
From Sacramento to Orange County
Healthy California
A A

The campaign for Medicare-for-All in California heats up this weekend with events in all 80 state Assembly districts, including Orange County's seven.

Sponsored by Healthy California, Our Revolution, #KnockEveryDoor and California Nurses Association, Medicare-for-All Weekend of Action has volunteers with petitions in support of Senate Bill 562, which would establish a Medicare-for-All system in the Golden State.

Here are Orange County Assembly districts, cities covered, types of action, locations, days and times:

Assembly District 55
Covers: Brea, La Habra, Placentia, Yorba Linda
Action: Petitioning
Location: meet outside Farrells Ice Cream, 215 S. Brea Blvd., Brea
When: Sunday, 11 a.m.

Upcoming Events

Assembly District 65
Covers: Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, La Palma, Stanton and parts of Anaheim and Garden Grove
Action: Door-to-door canvassing
Location: meet at private residence, 600 N. Acacia Ave., Fullerton
Day and time: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Assembly District 68
Covers: Lake Forest, Tustin, North Tustin, Villa Park and parts of Anaheim, Irvine and Orange
Action: Petitioning
Location: Heritage Park, 4691 Walnut Ave. (corner of Walnut & Yale), Irvine
Day and time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Assembly District 69
Covers: parts of Anaheim, Garden Grove, Orange and Santa Ana
Action: Door-to-door canvassing
Location: meet at Pearson Park, 400 N. Harbor Blvd., Anaheim
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Assembly District 72
Covers: Fountain Valley, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Rossmoor, Seal Beach, Westminster and parts of Garden Grove, Huntington Beach and Santa Ana
Action: Petitioning
Location: outside Target at Westminster, 200 Westminster Mall, Westminster
When: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Assembly District 73
Covers: Aliso Viejo, Coto de Caza, Dana Point, Ladera Ranch, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita (including the unincorporated area next to it, Las Flores), San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano
Action: Petitioning
Location: Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Assembly District 74
Covers: Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Laguna Woods, Newport Beach and parts of Huntington Beach and Irvine
Action: Petitioning
Location: Edwards Irvine Spectrum Cinema, 500 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine
When: Saturday, noon
-AND-
Location: Fairview Park, 2501 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa
When: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Click here to find the event time and location for your Assembly district.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >