Medicare-for-All Weekend Actions Blanket Orange County

From Sacramento to Orange County Healthy California

The campaign for Medicare-for-All in California heats up this weekend with events in all 80 state Assembly districts, including Orange County's seven.

Sponsored by Healthy California, Our Revolution, #KnockEveryDoor and California Nurses Association, Medicare-for-All Weekend of Action has volunteers with petitions in support of Senate Bill 562, which would establish a Medicare-for-All system in the Golden State.

Here are Orange County Assembly districts, cities covered, types of action, locations, days and times:

Assembly District 55

Covers: Brea, La Habra, Placentia, Yorba Linda

Action: Petitioning

Location: meet outside Farrells Ice Cream, 215 S. Brea Blvd., Brea

When: Sunday, 11 a.m.

Assembly District 65

Covers: Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, La Palma, Stanton and parts of Anaheim and Garden Grove

Action: Door-to-door canvassing

Location: meet at private residence, 600 N. Acacia Ave., Fullerton

Day and time: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Assembly District 68

Covers: Lake Forest, Tustin, North Tustin, Villa Park and parts of Anaheim, Irvine and Orange

Action: Petitioning

Location: Heritage Park, 4691 Walnut Ave. (corner of Walnut & Yale), Irvine

Day and time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Assembly District 69

Covers: parts of Anaheim, Garden Grove, Orange and Santa Ana

Action: Door-to-door canvassing

Location: meet at Pearson Park, 400 N. Harbor Blvd., Anaheim

When: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Assembly District 72

Covers: Fountain Valley, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Rossmoor, Seal Beach, Westminster and parts of Garden Grove, Huntington Beach and Santa Ana

Action: Petitioning

Location: outside Target at Westminster, 200 Westminster Mall, Westminster

When: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Assembly District 73

Covers: Aliso Viejo, Coto de Caza, Dana Point, Ladera Ranch, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita (including the unincorporated area next to it, Las Flores), San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano

Action: Petitioning

Location: Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Assembly District 74

Covers: Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Laguna Woods, Newport Beach and parts of Huntington Beach and Irvine

Action: Petitioning

Location: Edwards Irvine Spectrum Cinema, 500 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

When: Saturday, noon

-AND-

Location: Fairview Park, 2501 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa

When: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Click here to find the event time and location for your Assembly district.

