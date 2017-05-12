menu

Bad Nails, Worse Mom [Hey, You!]

Feel My Flow [Hey, You!]


Bad Nails, Worse Mom [Hey, You!]

Friday, May 12, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Anonymous
Bad Nails, Worse Mom [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul
You were the Latina mom with tattoos on her hands who brought her child to a pho place after getting her nails done. I first noticed you because you were simply loud. Then your phone kept making tons of noise. Then your little kid spilled hot pho all over himself and started crying—and it got harder to ignore you. You began yelling and cursing at your kid, and when he wouldn't stop crying, you began threatening him under your breath. Then you started complaining about your child ruining your nails over the phone to someone, raising your voice and cursing all the time. Here's hoping the next time your kid spills pho, it goes right in your piehole!

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Anonymous

