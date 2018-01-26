 


Be on the lookout.
Be on the lookout.
Orange County Sheriff's Department

DUI Checkpoint in Irvine and Saturation Patrols in Dana Point Tonight

Matt Coker | January 26, 2018 | 4:57am
The Irvine Police Department holds a sobriety checkpoint tonight from 8, which is two hours before the Orange County Sheriff's Department runs special patrols targeting DUI motorists in Dana Point.

Operations in both cities are scheduled to end at 2 a.m.

The checkpoint will be in the area of Culver Drive and Irvine Center Drive, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Saturation patrols, as the sheriff’s operations are called, put additional deputies on streets known for drunk- or drugged-driving stops, arrests, crashes and fatalities.

Each agency receives funding for their anti-DUI operations from separate California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 
