Anaheim Teen Arrested for Threatening Mass Shootings at Local High Schools

Anaheim police arrested a Western High School student last night after he made social media threats to go on a mass shooting spree. The freshman planned a rampage targeting Western, Cypress, Magnolia, and Buena Park high schools on Friday.

A fellow classmate saw a screenshot of the Instagram threat on a Snapchat story over the weekend and contacted police. "APD personnel worked closely with school staff and neighboring police departments to quickly identify the student responsible for the plan," Anaheim police spokeswoman Kristina Hamm says in a statement. "The investigation has not revealed the student had the actual means or capability to carry out the threats and schools are considered secure and safe."

Police arrested the 14 year-old for making criminal threats. He was later booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall. The alleged plot follows the arrest of two Savanna High School students in May for threatening to bomb and shoot up their Anaheim campus.

"The arrests should also serve as a message to all that the school district and the police department take these threats seriously and swift enforcement action will be taken in accordance with the letter of the law," Hamm adds. "Parents, staff and students are encouraged to 'See Something, Say Something.'"

