2 Students Held in Savanna High Bomb and School Shooting Threat

Two students have been arrested for allegedly plotting to shoot up and blow up Savanna High School, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Administrators at the school at 301 N. Gilbert St. contacted the police department early this morning after learning of the threats that were posted online, says Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt, who adds his agency worked closely with school personnel to quickly identify the two students suspected of being involved in the plan.

"Both students were located and contacted prior to the start of school," Wyatt says. "Based on information and evidence developed during the preliminary investigation, the two students were arrested for making criminal threats and will be booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall."

Wyatt credited the partnership between the school district and the police department with leading to the quick resolution of the case, adding, "The arrests should also serve as a message to all that the school district and the police department take these threats seriously and swift enforcement action will be taken in accordance with the letter of the law."

