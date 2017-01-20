7 Anti-Trump Events in Orange County This Weekend

Heil to the hair Lalo Alcaraz



This is it, kids. This is the weekend many of us have either dreaded or anticipated since the evening of November 7th, 2016. The heartache felt that night by many opposed to president-elect Donald Trump has since manifested into organized marches, protests, vigils and events of resistance towards the Donald and his swampy administration.

In response to Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States today, here are seven anti-Donald Trump events happening across Orange County this weekend. Instead of trekking all the way to LA to end up preaching to a choir of Angeleno liberals and progressives, stay local and join fellow Orange County residents that dare tug the slowly unraveling threads of the orange curtain—here's where.



FRIDAY (Tonight)

Inauguration Vigil For Human Rights: OC Rise

OC United Resistance Action will host a vigil for human rights tonight at the old OC Courthouse in Santa Ana at 5 p.m. According to the event's Facebook page, this vigil will "show our community and leaders that we'll rise to defend our immigrant and Muslim neighbors, people of color, women and LGBTQ, our environment, healthcare, civil rights, worker rights and everything else we hold dear that could be under attack." Signs, portable lights and candles with a cup are encouraged. Attendees are invited to enjoy food and drinks after the vigil for an opportunity to get to know local allies.

The Old OC Courthouse. 211 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana, Fri. Jan. 20. 5.p.m.



J20 On Bristol

Not sure if this event will end up getting shut down or not, but from the looks of it this one is for the passionate radicals that find OC Women's March too soft and censored.

Bristol Street. and (most likely) McFadden Avenue, SanTana , Fri., Jan. 20. 7 p.m.

Trumped, A Play By Lauren Velasco

Trumped is a mashup of A Christmas Carol and our current surreality. Throughout the eve of the inauguration, the Donald is visited by three female ghosts who, hopefully, kick his ass... "This event is pay-what-you-can for both entrance and concessions," says producer Marianne Almero, "100% of funds raised will support charities and organizations that have been threatened with defunding under the new administration, such as Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, the American Civil Liberties Union, International Rescue Committee, and more." -Lisa Black

Trumped at Theatre Out. 402 W. Fourth St., Santa Ana; www.theatreout.com. Fri., Jan. 20. 7 & 9 p.m showings. Reservations recommended.

SATURDAY (Tomorrow)



OC Women's March

As of Thursday evening, O.C. Women's March has gathered 10,000 RSVP's according to their Facebook event page, making it the largest #FuckTrump event happening in Orange County this weekend. Shuttles coming from South County into SanTana have filled up (this is likely the only time you'll ever see that happen) and folks from all across OC are scrambling to figure out their Uber/Lyft or parking situations–there's even an official O.C. Women's March Snapchat filter ready for use this Saturday. Will you be part of the trend?

Plaza Calle Cuatro., Downtown Santa Ana (Corner of 4th and French), Santa Ana; www.ocwomensmarch.org.

Sat., Jan. 21. 9 a.m.

SEEDS

SEEDS was initially conceptualized as a feminist art show to raise money for Planned Parenthood (one of many targets facing de-funding from right-wing conservatives) but now it's manifested into an all-inclusive DIY extravaganza featuring zines, live music, artwork and community speakers providing action plans and support for those feeling threatened by a Trump presidency. Check out a more thorough preview I wrote about SEEDS here.

SEEDS at The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana, 2 p.m.-10:30 p.m. $2 Early bird donation before 6 p.m; $7 donation for concert (OC Women's March attendees save $2 off concert fee.) All ages.

Sister March on Washington in San Clemente

While we find a South OC city joining in the Trump resistance admirable, we wish these South County organizers would grow an even stronger spine. The event's page advises attendees to, "Bring your own sign, it should not be policitcal. [sic]" No political signs allowed at a political march? Umm, okay. Either way, we still applaud South County for organizing a protest in the reddest land of OC. March on South County, march on.

San Clemente Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville., San Clemente, Sat., Jan. 21. 9:30 a.m.

Laguna Beach Standing Solid with Sisters in March On Washington

Did South County not get the memo about OC Women's March in SanTana , or are they just not up to trek to SanTana ? Then again, the VIEW.

Main Beach and Coast Highway., Main Beach, Laguna Beach, Sat., Jan. 21. 10 a.m.