10 Things To Do in the Coachella Valley During the Wintertime
Mega-music festivals such as Coachella,
Go From Palm Trees to Pines
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway—the world’s largest rotating
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, 1 Tram Way., Palm Springs, (888) 515-8726; www.pstramway.com
Get Yourself A Date!
Dates are a nutritious Coachella Valley staple and the top crop in the valley's agricultural industry. Date shakes,
Explore the San Andreas Fault
Known as one of the most tortured landscapes on the planet, the San Andreas Fault is as villainous to Californians as a Trump presidency. This fault largely gets the blame for the reason why Califas is earthquake land as it stretches across roughly 800 miles to form the tectonic boundary between the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate. For those interested in getting to know the most infamous fault in the world, a tour with an expert naturalist guide from Big Wheel Tours will help dispel some of the San Andreas Fault's biggest myths while schooling you on local geology through a four-hour adventure through majestic, distorted and colorful canyons, all while sitting in a cozy yet badass Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Take advantage of the light to mild hiking opportunities available to ensure you get the best photos of the breathtaking desert landscape around you. If, after this grand tour you're still up for more adventure, check out the Joshua Tree National Park and
Coachella Valley's Agricultural Towns
While driving to the San Andreas Fault, you'll pass the farming towns of Mecca and Thermal, which play a huge part in Coachella Valley's $575 million agricultural industry. After personally witnessing the back-breaking labor and complex farming methodology that goes into providing quality and pristine looking fruits and vegetables, let's hope a special appreciation for the food on your plate gets in your mind. Plus, seeing long and perfect rows of colorful crops such as date palms, table grapes, bell peppers, citrus, melons, lettuce,
Treat Yo Self to a Spa Day
|
2016 has been a rough year why not #TreatYoSelf?
Courtesy of Miramonte Resort & Spa
The Well spa inside the Miramonte Resort in Indian Wells offers hands down the best massage I've ever experienced. Most massages either focus on being so soft and relaxing that any muscular issues are left unresolved or the problematic kinks are kneaded out so aggressively that the massage becomes a self-consenting torture session instead of a moment of zen. Not at The Well. Your body will melt as an expert masseuse works away any tension and stress in your body while natural herbal aromas, a heated massage bed, and a tranquil environment that relaxes your mind and soul. After your massage, stick around to chill in a warm jacuzzi with soothing waterfalls while taking in the beautiful views of the majestic desert mountains and palm trees that surround the Miramonte Resort. Revitalize yourself even more as you stretch your freshly massaged body in a steamy and relaxing eucalyptus oil sauna. Sip on a glass of champagne if you're feeling extra luxurious and boss-like or stick to the healthier alternatives offered at The Well such as cucumber water and fresh fruit. Miramonte Resort & Spa, 45000 Indian Wells Ln., Indian Wells, (760) 341-2200; www.miramonteresort.com
Village Fest
Shop for the perfect holiday gifts through a gathering of 150 independent vendors every Thursday at Downtown Palm Spring's Village Fest. Locals and tourists mingle at this weekly event while browsing for art, food, accessories, fashion, and other unique knickknacks. Live music sets an especially festive tone for strolling through the desert night ambiance and mid-century modern architecture. As with many places in Palm Springs, VillageFest is a dog-friendly event with many adorable puppy petting opportunities. The perimeter of the event consists of Indian Canyon Drive to the east and Belardo Road to the west. After working up an appetite from walking all over Village Fest stop by Kaiser Grille for American modern dining
Get Artsy At the Palm Springs Art Museum & Architecture + Design Center
Minimalist and mid-century modern architecture are celebrated to the fullest at the Palm Springs Architecture + Design Center, located in the heart of Downtown Palm Springs. Take a browse through some of the best interior and exterior architecture the sixties had to offer and get yourself some mid-century modern inspired accessories and coffee table books (so meta) at the gift shop, perfect for any mod-style admirer. Palm Springs Art Museum, Architecture and Design Center, 300 South Palm Canyon Drive., Palm Springs, (760) 423-5260; www.psmuseum.org
Brunch It Up Then Hike The Cross Trail
|
Cahuilla Hills Park in the wee hours of the morning.
Jill Weinlein
The best damn avocado toast you'll ever have is at Miramonte Resort and Spa at The Grove Artisan Kitchen thanks to Chef Paul Hancock's creation of rich wheat toast with fresh guacamole spread, diced sweet potato, savory oven-dried tomatoes, smokey grilled asparagus, fresh spinach, a dash of cheese and a glorious poached egg that oozes down it all. Work off the delicious carbs with an early morning hike on the cross trail at Cahuilla Hills Park (the Cahuilla are the indigenous people of the Coachella Valley) that leads you to a grandiose mountain with spectacular views of the desert cities in the Coachella Valley. This hike oddly feels like you're trekking through a land only possible in a science fiction flick like Star Wars, yet its unique beige landscape is part of hike's grand appeal to visitors of the desert. This extra desolate workout will have you feeling much more disconnected from the world and at one with yourself than most hikes in OC and LA county. Cahuilla Hills Park, 45825 Edgehill Drive., Palm Desert. Miramonte Resort & Spa, 45000 Indian Wells Ln., Indian Wells,(800) 237-2926; www.miramonteresort.com
Robolights
Get ready to enter the strangest yet most endearing home in Coachella Valley, if not the world. Four acres, nine million lights and two hundred-plus robots decked in Christmas spirit mixed with Sci-Fi weirdness makes the private Palm Springs residence of Kenny Irwin Jr. the largest residential light display in the U.S. The Muslim abstract/avant-garde artist has been featured
Eat Amazing Mexican Food
|
You can never go wrong hitting up any town's local taqueria.
Denise De La Cruz
The high population of
For a quick and delicious taco, head to Tacos Gonzales, an amazing hole in the wall located across the street from Shields Date Garden in La Quinta. While the taqueria is small, the place is always packed with local
For more information on visiting the Coachella Valley EVERYTHING, go to visitgreaterpalmsprings.com
