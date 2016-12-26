Thee Commons Brought Psychedelic Cumbia Punk Desmadre to The Wayfarer
|
Thee Commons are wild wolf pack of Chicano rockers.
Jesús Rodriguez
Christmas came early for Costa Mesans as
Those motivated enough to leave their cozy houses to weather a windy rain storm on Friday night were rewarded with plenty of alcohol and a burning fireplace inside the giant hole in the wall that is The Wayfarer. And all the dancing and moshing soon to break out during The Commons' set of inventive psychedelic cumbia punk added some much needed Christmas warmth to a cold and stormy night in Orange County too.
While many folks huddle inside by the fireplace, Scissorbills, a solo acoustic act, spontaneously busted out his wooden fiddle, nestled himself against a column by the bar and began playing half-assed folks songs in the middle of a chatty and frankly uninterested crowd. Even though most folks wouldn't break their conversations to pay Scissorbills some attention those few who did enjoyed his self-described "bad folk for bad folks." As Scissorbills' set continued he starting to feel like the Lil B of folk music; his obvious trolling went over most people's heads yet those who "got it" found him very amusing and admirable.
|
Scissorbills doesn't care if you like his style of "bad folk" or not.
Jesús Rodriguez
|
Costa Mesa natives Coral Fangs
Jesús Rodriguez
Thee Commons took the stage next and wasted no time in
Nearly everyone in the audience swayed their heads in a musical trance to Thee Common's psychedelic riffs. While ladies sensually shook their hips to the band's infectious cumbia chicha rhythms. Fellas thirstily gazed at the dancing beauties and started mini mosh pits in the crowd as the band fueled the rowdiness with howling growls. While the rain continued to pour outside of The Wayfarer, folks inside were dancing up a storm of their own transforming the venue into a combination of a sweaty cumbia dance hall and raging backyard mosh pit. The cherry on top to this perfectly chaotic show was a Selena cover of "La Carcacha" done Thee Commons style with ferocious growls by David Pacheco. The only thing missing from a perfect night of wild Chicano rock was a few post show street tacos.
Related Event
-
Fri., Dec. 23, 9:00pmTickets Thee Commons
The Wayfarer, Costa Mesa, CA
Related Location
843 W. 19th St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
