Brandon Flowers Discusses The Killers' Christmas Songs
Brandon Flowers' Christmas past sounds a lot like the plot of the classic holiday movie A Christmas Story:
“I got a BB gun once," the Killers' front man told NME. "It was during the first Gulf War, and my dad brought back pictures of Saddam Hussein for me to shoot at. So I was shooting at one of them one time, and I ran forward to it immediately after I’d fired to see how good a shot I was, but it ricocheted off the shed and came back at me square in the head. I learned my lesson. I almost lost my eye that Christmas.”
After a decade of releasing annual Christmas songs, the Killers released a formal Christmas album titled Don’t Waste Your Wishes last month.
The Killers will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales of that album to the Global Fund via (RED), Bono and Bobby Shriver's charity working to eradicate AIDS in Africa. To date, the band have raised more than $1 million for the Global Fund through their Christmas singles.
The track listing for Don’t Waste Your Wishes includes:
1.”A Great Big Sled,” featuring Toni Halliday
2. “Don’t Shoot Me Santa,” featuring Ryan Pardey
3. “Joseph, Better You Than Me,” featuring Elton John and Neil Tennant
4. “¡Happy Birthday Guadalupe!” featuring Wild Light and Mariachi El Bronx
5. “Boots”
6. “The Cowboys’ Christmas Ball”
7. “Feel It In My Bones,” featuring Ryan Pardey
8. “Christmas In L.A.,” featuring Dawes
9. “Joel the Lump of Coal,” featuring Jimmy Kimmel
10. “Dirt Sledding,” featuring Ryan Pardey and Richard Dreyfuss
11. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” featuring Ned Humphrey Hansen
Flowers confirmed the Killers will "definitely" have a new record in 2017. The last album the band released was 2012’s Battle Born.
Here is what Flowers has said about the Killers' Christmas-song releases. Quotation above via fansshare.com.
