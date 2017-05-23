Blackest of the Black Fest is Danzig's Misfit Baby

EXPAND Danzig Paul Brown

It’s been almost exactly a year since we found out that the classic lineup of the Misfits, featuring Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, would be reuniting to perform at the Riot Fests in Denver and Chicago. Here in Southern California, those festivals seemed a long way away, and 12 months later, it feels like the chances of further classic Misfits shows are slim. But, we have the next best thing.

The Danzig-organized Blackest of the Black Festival takes place at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado on May 26 and 27. Hardcore veterans Suicidal Tendencies headline the Friday, with Danzig (the band) naturally closing out the festival on Saturday. Across the weekend, bands as prestigious as Corrosion of Conformity, Discharge, Ministry, Devildriver, and Venom Inc. will perform, highlighting a lineup that covers the darker side of metal and punk.

Danzig first conceived of the idea for the event in 2003, after performing with his band at gargantuan European metal festivals for years and wondering why something like that couldn’t work in the States.

“At the time, I think the only (metal) festival we had here was OzzFest, and it was all corporate,” he says. “Buy-ons and whatever. It was nothing like what we do and what they do in Europe. There are so many great festivals in Europe. You get to see so many incredible bands. So I just went about putting together what I felt was an alternative, where you get to see not-so corporate and put them all on the same bill. This year, we get to up the ante and do it as a two-day, big, big festival and a carnival.”

To retain the authentically underground vibe that Danzig has nurtured since starting Blackest of the Black, he has a hand in many elements of putting the festival together. He draws up a short list of bands that he wants to perform, before his team finds out how many of them are available. Any other bands that are put forward to appear have to pass under Danzig’s eyes before getting a green-light. In the case of Suicidal Tendencies and Corrosion of Conformity, it was an easy decision as Danzig is old friends with those guys.

COC guitarist Woody Weatherman concurs, saying that touring with Danzig is always a good time, and this show will be no exception, with his band aiming to squeeze as many songs as they can into their allotted hour.

“Seems like the first time we did some shows with Glenn it was around 1990 and Soundgarden was on the bill right after us on that tour,” Weatherman says. “Since then we've had the pleasure of traveling several times together on the road.”

EXPAND Discharge Florian Milz

Similarly, Discharge guitarist Anthony "Bones" Roberts remembers playing with the Misfits around 1982, recalling that, "The band came to our hotel room and gave us a big bag of qualudes as a welcoming present."

