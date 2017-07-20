The U.S. Open of Surfing Coloring Book!
Color in the cool surfer!
Practice here before you . . .
. . . put it on yourself!
Paint these rioters pretty!
Don’t cross your thin blue lines!
Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, Huntington Beach State Beach, Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach; www.vansusopenofsurfing.com/2017-surf. July 29-Aug. 6. Visit the website for contest and entertainment schedules.
