Show Pigeon Tattoo's Quiver of Love Pop-up Has Your Valentine's Day Covered

Based on what we're seeing in stores, it's Valentine's Day season! If you're lost on what to get your beloved, Show Pigeon Tattoo Parlor is hosting a Quiver of Love pop-up on Feb. 10. We've featured owner Evie Yapelli numerous times for her amazing tattoo skills and clothing venture—and with a schedule such as hers, it's incredible she has time to plan anything else! In honor of the shop's second anniversary, Yapelli is celebrating with this small, Valentine's Day-themed art-and-vendor fair. Come pick up something for your boo—or yourself!

COLE STREM. The Long Beach-based tattooer will sell T-shirts and limited-edition art prints, all showcasing his American Traditional style. www.colestrem.etsy.com.

TATTOOS. Yapelli and Strem will both be inking during the event by appointment only, and they've each designed Victorian Valentines/mourning-inspired flash. Strem's schedule is full, but Yapelli had some openings as of press time. showpigeon.com/store.