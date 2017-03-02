See Frida Kahlo Like You've Never Seen Her Before at the Bowers Museum
|
Viva la Frida (one of 240 photographs in Frida Kahlo: Her Photos.)
Frida Kahlo, by Guillermo Kahlo, 1932 ©Frida Kahlo Museum
There's always something new to learn about the mysterious yet heart-bearing Frida Kahlo. Whether you're a devoted Frida freak or just a casual admirer of the beloved Mexican surrealist—Frida Kahlo: Her Photos, the latest exhibit to open at The Bowers museum in SanTana—is a must for anyone interested in taking an intimate peer into one of the world's most celebrated and elusive artists.
Kahlo meticulously collected over her lifetime thousands of photographs of lovers, family, friends, scenes of Mexican culture, her international travels, the love of her life Diego Rivera, and the subject she knew best: herself. After her death, the collection was locked away by a grieving Diego Rivera in Kahlo’s Casa Azul in Coyocán, Mexico City. More than fifty years later, 240 photographs—all of which are the first and only prints made of the originals—are being revealed to the public with curation by distinguished Mexican photographer and image historian Pablo Ortiz Monasterio.
The photographs on display in the exhibit were taken by many renowned creatives of the time including Edward Weston, Tina Modotti, Lola and Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Martin Munkácsi, Kahlo herself and others. Cut up photos, paint blotches, imprints of kisses and thoughtful writings are found throughout the collection of photographs that act as a visual diary of Kahlo's life just like her paintings did.
|
Diego Rivera in his study at San Ángel and a lipstick imprint by (hopefully) Frida Kahlo.
Anonymous, ca. 1940 ©Frida Kahlo Museum
Kahlo's photographs are displayed
As one browses the exhibit you can't help but marvel at the original selfie queen as she shows off early indicators of her
|
Frida painting in her bed.
Anonymous, 1940 ©Frida Kahlo Museum
You'll leave the exhibit feeling like you've just discovered an intimate and unknown layer of the soul-baring artist and vividly inspired to
Frida Kahlo: Her Photos is open to the public now until June 25th, 2017 at The Bowers Museum. 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Tuesday through Sunday 10a.m.-4p.m. Members: $10, Adults: weekdays $23, weekends $25. Seniors (62+) and Students: weekdays $20, weekends $22. Children (under 12) are free. For more information visit www.bowers.org
