Zero Flocs Given Hazy IPA by Angel City Brewery: Our Beer of the Week!

The Hazy IPA trend has been mostly hit and miss with a whole lot of misses. Out of the many I have tried I can honestly say only about four have been spot on something that I would drink again. Add to this short list Angel City Brewery's latest limited release Zero Flocs Given 7.3% ABV.

Angel City Brewery is located in the Downtown Arts District in Los Angeles, a great place to stop before a Dodger game. Go Doyers! The Arts District is home to about seven breweries and counting, Angel City was the first to open in 2013 but they've been operating since 1997. The brewery has become a huge contributor to the community and hosts a variety of events, so on any given day you will find something to do while you drink beer, whether it's yoga, trivia, a weekly bazaar, or even drawing a live model. Enjoy tacos from their in house taquero or grab some grub from the food trucks that arrive nightly.

Angel City pours about 19 beers on draft so you have plenty of choices to satisfy your palate. The Tasting Room is dog friendly and kid friendly but there is a curfew for the kiddos, and the other breweries are walking distance so plan a day and make a road trip! Zero Flocs Given is available exclusively at Angel City Brewery and is a limited release, brewed with plenty of hops and tropical fruit. It has tons of flavor and is easy to drink with no bitter aftertaste. While some Hazys tend to fall flat with an imbalance of hops to fruit, Zero Flocs won't disappoint, of course we all will be a little sad when it runs out...

Angel City Brewery is located at 216 S. Alameda Street Los Angeles 90012 (213)622-1261

www.angelcitybrewery.com

