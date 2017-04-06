menu

Zcafe's Pioneering Pizzas Make It a Natural to Become OC's First Sanctuary Restaurant

Tin Vuong's LSXO Combines Hip-Hop and the Best Vietnamese Food Outside of Little Saigon


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Zcafe's Pioneering Pizzas Make It a Natural to Become OC's First Sanctuary Restaurant

Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 8:07 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Carne asada classy!EXPAND
Carne asada classy!
Photo by The Mexican
A A


Over the years, readers have accused me of harshing their foodie vibe by injecting politics into my writings. To them, I say, tough. If you want incessant poofery removed from the reality that goes into making one meal, go find some Instagram/Snapchat food-porn maven or read the latest breathless french-fry review from the Orange County Register's Brad A. Johnson. In these crazy times, we need more restaurants to step up and engage in discussions about where we get our food and how. It happens everywhere else in the United States, wherever there's a great food scene—why not Orange County?

That's why I was thrilled to hear that zcafé in Costa Mesa recently declared itself a "sanctuary restaurant"—the first in the county to do so. It's not any legal distinction or a form of amnesty; all the designation declares, as defined by sponsoring orgs Restaurant Opportunities Center United and Presente.org, is that the participating restaurant has "zero tolerance for sexism, racism and xenophobia" and is working to "help create the inclusive and equitable world we want to see." What a sad world that even something as nice as this draws critics!

The bistro seems an unlikely warrior for the cause: At the beginning of the Bridge of Gardens at South Coast Plaza's Crystal Court section, zcafé is a great place for ladies who lunch or to get a quick, delicious bite. But dig in a bit, and you'll see this place is a natural to step up. It's the serious-yet-playful sister of the zpizza chain, the pioneering outfit that was doing fusion, non-GMO pies while Wolfgang Puck was still tightening his lederhosen in Austria. General manager David Hastie makes sure to stock local craft beers, and the café currently offers a luscious lima bean soup in honor of South Coast Plaza's 50th anniversary. It cares about community, which makes zcafé's transformation into a sanctuary restaurant a natural. But I don't do affirmative action, so it's especially awesome that its hefty sandwiches (the grilled asada is bae), crunchy salads and ever-chewy pizzas now come with a side of righteousness. Mmm . . . righteousness. . . .

zcafé, 3333 Bear St., Ste. 316, Costa Mesa, (714) 545-5500; www.zcafesouthcoast.com.?

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Zcafe
More Info
More Info

3333 Bear St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

714-545-5500

www.zcafesouthcoast.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >