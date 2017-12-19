Your OC New Year's Eve Dining Guide

To help you keep it easy and festive this New Year’s Eve we’ve compiled a guide that includes all the best parties, concerts and where to enjoy a champagne toast and a special dinner.

Antonello Ristorante - Santa Ana

Ring in the New Year with Antonello Ristorante, who will be offering a special late-night New Year’s Eve dinner. Highlights include house made ravioli and black truffle in a creamy mascarpone sauce, carpaccio heirloom tomatoes topped with baby arugula and burrata cheese, and a peppercorn crusted petit filet served in a barolo wine reduction. The evening will include a complimentary midnight prosecco toast, or celebrate with exclusive Hello Kitty sparkling wine for only $8. For reservations please call (714) 751-7153.

Gold standard VIP Courtesy of Foundation Room at the House of Blues Anaheim

Foundation Room at House of Blues - Anaheim

Raise your champagne glasses to the New Year in the glamourous Foundation Room at the House of Blues Anaheim. The night’s theme is glamour and gold, so come decked out in your best digs and be ready to dance and mingle the night away. Enjoy live entertainment from Michael Dean Band and DJ Red and experience Foundation Room’s tasty cuisine and craft cocktails. Want the VIP treatment? Go out with a bang and upgrade your night with one of their beverage packages that includes reserved seating for you and all your friends. Please call (714) 520-2398 for more information.

Boots at the Beach Courtesy of Newport

Back Bay Bistro - Newport Beach

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is kicking off the New Year country style with a Boots on the Beach New Year’s Eve party for the whole family. It will be an evening of celebration featuring live music, food trucks, full bars, craft beer and whiskey tasting, a cigar bar, plus country western merchandise available for purchase. Enjoy dinner before the concert at Newport Dunes’ waterfront restaurant, Back Bay Bistro. The VIP Dinner package offers seatings at 6 p.m. and includes a special four-course dinner along with VIP concert seating. For more information please call (949) 729-1144.

Taste the Fall flavors Courtesy of Farmhouse

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens - Newport Beach

Farmhouse Owner and Executive Chef Rich Mead is pleased to host a special New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2017 from 6 – 10 p.m. Enjoy a champagne toast in the beautiful terrace overlooking Roger’s Gardens scenic greenery and indulge in gourmet bites – a selection of highly curated cheese and charcuterie served with an assortment of crudité. Each New Year’s Eve ticket purchased includes a glass of champagne and a signature New Year’s Eve cocktail, bites and access to the Farmhouse photo booth in the beautiful garden. Note that dinner reservations may be made separately. To secure a reservation please call (949) 640-1415.

Champs anyone? Courtesy of El Mercado Modern Cuisine

El Mercado Modern Cuisine - Santa Ana

Enjoy your last brunch of the year at El Mercado who will be offering their wonderful breakfast menu featuring huevos ahogados: poached eggs in a savory estofado broth that’s served with rustic toast for dipping, burnt piloncillo buttermilk pancakes that are ridiculously fluffy and mimosas. And from 6-12 p.m. they’ll be hosting their regular dinner menu with champagne toast included – salud to the New Year! For reservations please call (714) 338-2446.

A low-lit evening Kevin Lara