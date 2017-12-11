Windy Hill Hazy IPA by Mikkeller Brewing in San Diego: Our Beer of the Week!

Can releases have become the next big "thing" with breweries, commissioning artists to create collectable one-of-a-kind label art. Mikkeller Brewing, known for their colorful-abstract designs, work with Philadelphia based designer Keith Shore to create distinctive can artwork.

Mikkeller, founded in 2006 in Copenhagen by Mikkel Borg Bjergso, a math and physics teacher who started out experimenting with hops, malt and yeast in his kitchen has become one of the most sought out micro brewers – exporting beers to 40 different countries. In the U.S., four of those operations are in California, recently opening a facility in San Diego but lucky for us we don't have to drive down to South to enjoy some Mikkeller suds. Alta Baja Market in Santa Ana (located at 4th Street Market) carries a nice variety of Mikkeller in cans.

Alta Baja owner Delilah Snell, does a great job of stocking her craft beer cooler with a unique selection of beers from local breweries to Baja California. For the holiday season, she has you covered with gift baskets and mix-and-match wine packs. Enjoy Windy Hill, a New England style IPA 7% ABV – dry hopped with Mosaic and Simcoe hops, the flavor profile is bursting with fruit, malt, bitter hops and finishes with citrus zest. It's because of Windy Hills and other hazy IPA's alike that I'm becoming a fan of the haze. Cheers!

