Where to Get Down for Taco Tuesday

Tacos are great every day of the week, but for some reason, they taste even better on Tuesdays, when you can score them at a discount. Here's a list of our favorite places to chow down on this united taco-eating day.

Holé Molé

Voted Best Taco Tuesday of 2017! At $1.19, it’s the fish tacos you want. “Not only are the fish pieces individually hand-dipped in batter, then fried into crispy cocoons any British chip shop would envy, but Holé Molé also compliments them with a self-serve trough filled with hot-from-the-fryer, spice-dusted, deep-fried yellow chiles that are free for the taking.” Other choices include asada, chicken, carnitas, al pastor and shrimp ($1.99).

Holé Molé, 14430 Newport Ave., Tustin, (714) 505-2502; www.holemole.com.

Courtesy of El Cantarito Instagram

El Cantarito

An oldie but a goodie, El Cantarito, a tiny Mexican outpost in the heart of old town Placentia, offers one of the best old-school taco Tuesday deals, with $1 tacos and free chips and salsa. Come Tuesday, the place is packed with people—local gente, famished college students and gracious-living residents looking for their Mexi fix. Choices include the classics, asada, chorizo, carnitas, birria, al pastor and pollo.

El Cantarito Restaurant, 120 W. Santa Fe Ave., Placentia, (714) 528-6090.

Courtesy of Taco Mesa Instagram

Taco Mesa

Treat yo'self to $1.75 al pastor, carnitas, chile verde (pork), veggie, shredded beef, chicken and Baja-style fish tacos all day long. Chef Ivan Calderon, co-founder of Taco Mesa and Taco Rosa eateries, is progressive and passionate about promoting “healthy and authentic" Mexican cuisine; he offers non-GMO tortillas and uses organic greens, natural meats and wild-caught fish, taking his tacos to the next level.

Taco Mesa, 647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa, (949) 642-0629; www.tacomesa.com.

EXPAND Lamb al pastor tacos Cynthia Rebolledo

Lola Gaspar

You know it’s taco Tuesday when chef Luis Perez fires up the outdoor grill, and the aroma of charred meat and burning mesquite fills the patio at Lola Gaspar. Perez uses El Metate tortillas to envelope fillings such as tiger prawn and chorizo in salsa borracha, succulent carnitas and jerk-spiced fish. These are all great, but what you should be ordering are the specials, which are whatever chef has cooking on the open fire and especially the trompo. The taco desmadre starts at 6 p.m. and continues until they run out—provecho!

Lola Gaspar, 211 W. Second St., Santa Ana, (714) 972-1172; lolagaspar.com.

All the loncheras in Santa Ana

Every day in Santa Ana is taco Tuesday! Our go-to loncheras include Alebrije’s, creator of the legendary Cuernavaca-forged taco acorazado; Los Reyes Del Elote, which offers the usual carne staples and offals; and Tacos Ruben, with its tacos dorados de papa—crispy potato tacos covered in a comforting, savory tomato broth.

Locations throughout Santa Ana.

