That's amore!
Gabriel San Roman / OC Weekly

Eat This Now: Heart-Shaped Pizza at La Pizzeria

Gabriel San Roman | January 24, 2018 | 7:52am
AA

Everybody loves a good pizza. Now what if that perfect pie showed its appreciation back by taking on a heart-shaped form? We know OC's various eateries offer everything from burgers to waffles with corazon contours for Valentine's Day. But with La Pizzeria in Anaheim, its heartthrob of a specialty dish is available year-round!

More than gimmick grub, La Pizzeria's heart-shaped pizza delivers! A delightfully pungent mozzarella cheese congeals with tomato sauce and toppings to leave a perfect coat of grease—neither too little nor too much—and the thick crust is pillow-soft to the bite. This love pie comes with a flurry of pepperoni slices, though additional toppings cost just a little more. If you're feeling indulgent, add plump, juicy sausage chunks into the mix, or bring home an order of cheese bread to complete the meal.

Unlike some chains these days, La Pizzeria isn't going to charge you for some dried chile-pepper flakes and grated Parmesan cheese. A cup of each comes in every box.

The pie is divided into 10 slices with traditional triangles, rectangular pieces and two half-ovals. Checking out at less than $13, it's affordable amor, perfect for a relaxing movie night at home with the family or a Valentine's Day treat (which is coming up, Romeos!) for the pizza-lover in your life.

La Pizzeria, 2424 W. Ball Rd., Anaheim, (714) 527-8844; lapizzaanaheim.com.

 
Gabriel San Roman is from Anacrime. He's a journalist, subversive historian and tallest Mexican in OC.

