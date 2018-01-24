Eat This Now: Heart-Shaped Pizza at La Pizzeria

Everybody loves a good pizza. Now what if that perfect pie showed its appreciation back by taking on a heart-shaped form? We know OC's various eateries offer everything from burgers to waffles with corazon contours for Valentine's Day. But with La Pizzeria in Anaheim, its heartthrob of a specialty dish is available year-round!

More than gimmick grub, La Pizzeria's heart-shaped pizza delivers! A delightfully pungent mozzarella cheese congeals with tomato sauce and toppings to leave a perfect coat of grease—neither too little nor too much—and the thick crust is pillow-soft to the bite. This love pie comes with a flurry of pepperoni slices, though additional toppings cost just a little more. If you're feeling indulgent, add plump, juicy sausage chunks into the mix, or bring home an order of cheese bread to complete the meal.