The Nerdilicious Suds of UNSUNG Brewing in Ale-aheim [What the Ale]

Superheroes, comic books and beer—oh, my! Welcome to the world of UNSUNG Brewing Co.

UNSUNG has two locations: one is as secret as the Bat Cave (all we know is it's somewhere in Tustin, and the majority of UNSUNG's beer is brewed there), but the other is in the beer valhalla known as Ale-aheim, the sudsiest town in Orange County. At the UNSUNG Tasting Room, Ohio native and founder Mike Crea—who is certified by the Cicerone Program and earned a diploma in brewing technology from the Siebel Institute in Chicago—brews small batches of craft beer that he calls the Incubator Series. These are the one-offs, and I just had to try the Oktoberfest before it ran out. I love a good marzen, and this 5.7 percent ABV beer pours a beautiful copper brown, is full of delicious malts, and finishes as clean as a whistle. All that was missing was the bratwurst.

I also enjoyed the Motueka IPA (7 percent ABV), brewed with Motueka hops, oats and plenty of fruit. Make sure to try this hazy before the trend dies so you can say you drank one of the dankest, juiciest ones ever brewed. As is the Motueka, the Milk Porter is from the Incubator Series. It pours rich and dark with an ABV of 6.3 percent. This porter is so delicious it's like drinking a chocolate bar—a true dessert beer. Nothing wrong with that, right?

The signature UNSUNG beers on the menu are all solid, in particular the Anthia IPA, which is West Coast style with tropical-fruit notes, and the Propeller-Head, an amber ale with Hidden House coffee. I also enjoyed Syncotron, a 5.5 percent ABV Amarillo pale that was very refreshing and easy to drink with a clean finish. Cheers!

UNSUNG Brewing is located across from the Anaheim Packing House, so you can also bring what you like to the tasting room to grub on. Oh, and bring your superhero drinking powers! BOOM!

UNSUNG Brewing Co., 500 Anaheim Blvd., Ste. B, Anaheim, (714) 406-3098; www.unsungbrewing.com.