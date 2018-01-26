The Melodic Suds of Stereo Brewing in Placentia: What The Ale!

The odds were low for a small, independent brewery from Orange County, with only a year of operation under its belt, to win a medal at last year's Great American Beer Festival—but Placentia's Stereo Brewing Co. did just that by taking home the gold medal in the Oatmeal Stout category for its Wall of Sound (5.6 percent ABV).

Owner and head brewer Rick Smets hails from a family of brewers and began doing so himself at 16. He would eventually become head brewer for Left Coast and Firestone Walker Brewing Co. before opening his own brewery in Placentia. Now Rick and his wife, Amanda Pierce Smets, are bringing locals some amazing craft brews.