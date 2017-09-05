The 3rd Anniversary Beers of Four Sons Brewing, Our Beers of the Week!

EXPAND Not in order, Deven, Derek, Drew and Dustin Of Four Sons Brewing in Huntington Beach Ca the Butcher

If you missed last weekend's 3rd Anniversary Party at Four Sons Brewing in Huntington Beach, then mark your calendars now for next year's bash. Music from the DJ set the mood for this "backyard party" hosted by the Dufresne family behind the suds palace: parents Duke and Daune, and sons Deven, Derek, Drew and Dustin— the Four Sons! Operating since 2014, this is truly a family affair, with everyone pitching in to make the biz a quality experience. The Tasting room is kid- and pet- friendly and that was evident at the party, as children ran around and food trucks parked to feed everyone—Kaya's Kitchen serves up one of the best pastrami sandwiches in OC, dontcha know.

Derek is the Head Brewer (with Dustin as his assistant), and they were ready with seven special releases on Saturday and another five special releases on Sunday. Yes, this was a 2 day party—HIT 'EM WITH THE HINE! Starting as a home brewer, Derek serves as an inspiration for those of y'all who want to dive in. The secondary tasting room is stocked with barrels—wine, bourbon, oak, tequila—all full of beer that is aging for future releases; indeed, five of the specials were barrel-aged—BOOM.

About them. 3rd Anniversary Beer (11.3% ABV) Sour Blonde featured cherries, cinnamon and vanilla. The cinnamon and vanilla was up front with the tartness of the cherries coming on the back end. A complex sour worthy of an anniversary. 2016 Putin's Apocalypse (12.6% ABV) Oak Aged Russian Imperial Stout was chocolate-y rich, with hints of toffee. Sip it slowly to enjoy the depth of the oak.

And then there was The Great One (10.1% ABV), a bourbon barrel-aged Imperial IPA. The bourbon is strong in this year-aged DIPA—it plays well off the hops, which are plenty but not bitter.

These are limited releases, so GO GO GO before they're gone and you'll have to wait until next year's par-tay. And if you get to Four Sons Brewing? Enjoy all the other brews on the regular menu—DUH...

Four Sons Brewing, 18421 Gothard St., Ste. 100, Huntington Beach, (714) 548-7501; www.foursonsbrewing.com

