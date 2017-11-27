Stone Enjoy By 12.25.17 Unfiltered IPA: Our Beer of the Week!

San Diego has blessed us with some outstanding breweries and Escondido's Stone Brewing is no exception. The brewery has managed to consistently put out amazing craft beers utilizing sustainable ingredients and brewing techniques. Greg Koch and Steve Wagner have come a long way since founding the brewery in 1996, in that time they've become the 10th largest brewer of craft beer in the United States — recently expanding to Europe and becoming the first American craft brewer to independently own and operate in Berlin, Germany (other locations include Richmond, Virginia, Liberty Station in San Diego, and Pasadena).

In 2012, Greg Koch challenged his brewmaster to create the freshest IPA possible, in result creating the Enjoy By series. Every Enjoy By is given a born-on-date and should be consumed within 37 days, before the next Enjoy By is introduced. The latest in the series is Enjoy By 12.25.17 Unfiltered IPA 9.4% ABV. The 12.25.17 calls for a multitude of complex hops that includes Nugget, Super Galena, Simcoe, Delta, Target, Amarillo, Cascade, Galaxy, Citra, Nelson Sauvin, Motueka and Helga — totaling eleven varieties — and yet the beer goes down smooth AF! It's hoppy and bitter with notes of peach and grapefruit on the back end and unless you're brewing your own IPA's 12.25.17 is THE freshest brew in town!

Stone Brewing World Bistro and Gardens, 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido, (760) 294-7899; www.stonebrewing.com

