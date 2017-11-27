 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Enjoy By 12.25.17 Unfiltered IPA by Stone BrewingEXPAND
Enjoy By 12.25.17 Unfiltered IPA by Stone Brewing
the Butcher

Stone Enjoy By 12.25.17 Unfiltered IPA: Our Beer of the Week!

Robert Flores | November 27, 2017 | 9:05am
AA

San Diego has blessed us with some outstanding breweries and Escondido's Stone Brewing is no exception. The brewery has managed to consistently put out amazing craft beers utilizing sustainable ingredients and brewing techniques. Greg Koch and Steve Wagner have come a long way since founding the brewery in 1996, in that time they've become the 10th largest brewer of craft beer in the United States — recently expanding to Europe and becoming the first American craft brewer to independently own and operate in Berlin, Germany (other locations include Richmond, Virginia, Liberty Station in San Diego, and Pasadena).

In 2012, Greg Koch challenged his brewmaster to create the freshest IPA possible, in result creating the Enjoy By series. Every Enjoy By is given a born-on-date and should be consumed within 37 days, before the next Enjoy By is introduced. The latest in the series is Enjoy By 12.25.17 Unfiltered IPA 9.4% ABV. The 12.25.17 calls for a multitude of complex hops that includes Nugget, Super Galena, Simcoe, Delta, Target, Amarillo, Cascade, Galaxy, Citra, Nelson Sauvin, Motueka and Helga — totaling eleven varieties — and yet the beer goes down smooth AF! It's hoppy and bitter with notes of peach and grapefruit on the back end and unless you're brewing your own IPA's 12.25.17 is THE freshest brew in town!

Stone Brewing World Bistro and Gardens, 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido, (760) 294-7899; www.stonebrewing.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >