Something Borrowed Sour New England Style IPA: Our Beer of the Week!

The DTLA Breweries United Fest is not only a great guide to craft beer in the Arts District, it's a block party for a good cause. The third annual downtown event, held at Triangle Lot, featured limited edition specialty beers from Mumford Brewing, Iron Triangle Brewing, Dry River Brewing, Indie Brewing Company, Boomtown Brewing, Arts District Brewing Co. and Angel City Brewery – benefiting Keep-A-Breast Foundation, a non-profit organization that uses art and educational programs to raise awareness of methods of prevention and early detection of breast cancer. $45 admission (100% of the proceeds went to K-A-B) got you unlimited tastings and a commemorative glass, food was provided by Moo's Craft BBQ, who served up some amazing Texas style ribs, brisket and sides.

Since I have only ever been to Angel City's tasting room, this fest was a great way to try all of the other Arts District breweries (which are only a few blocks walking distance from each other, Dry River Brewing and Indie, are the only breweries that aren't walking distance but they're only ten minute drive away).