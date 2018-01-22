Something Borrowed Sour New England Style IPA: Our Beer of the Week!

The DTLA Breweries United Fest is not only a great guide to craft beer in the Arts District, it's a block party for a good cause. The third annual downtown event, held at Triangle Lot, featured limited edition specialty beers from Mumford Brewing, Iron Triangle Brewing, Dry River Brewing, Indie Brewing Company, Boomtown Brewing, Arts District Brewing Co. and Angel City Brewery – benefiting Keep-A-Breast Foundation, a non-profit organization that uses art and educational programs to raise awareness of methods of prevention and early detection of breast cancer. $45 admission (100% of the proceeds went to K-A-B) got you unlimited tastings and a commemorative glass, food was provided by Moo's Craft BBQ, who served up some amazing Texas style ribs, brisket and sides.
Since I have only ever been to Angel City's tasting room, this fest was a great way to try all of the other Arts District breweries (which are only a few blocks walking distance from each other, Dry River Brewing and Indie, are the only breweries that aren't walking distance but they're only ten minute drive away).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
All the breweries brought delicious suds, Arts District poured an outstanding honey brown, fans of sour beers beelined to Dry River – pouring Sasha, their dark saison with black currants and foeder aged saison, F1 V.1 –both testament to their slow beer brewing. Iron Triangle's Pale was a refreshing treat to cool off with (It was a warm day) and Indie's West Coast IPA hit the spot! It was the Hazy IPA's that ruled the day.
Boomtown Brewery Ignorant DIPA (8.4% ABV), is hazy and golden in color, bursting with flavors of grapefruit, mango and tropical fruit and balanced by bright citrus, it was so tasty they kept running out! This specialty canned beer, design by international graffiti and tattoo artist, Fuzi, is available for purchase at their tasting room ($18 for a four-pack), and on tap, too – Go! Go! Go! Angel City Brewery Faux Snow (7% ABV), this hazy IPA is brewed with spruce tips and Simcoe and Chinook hops lending a christmas tree fresh aroma, with a crisp and refreshing finish of fruit undertones.
Mumford Brewing's Something Borrowed (Sour IPA 6.2% ABV) is like sipping on a milkshake, brewed with raw wheat, malted oat, lactose, vanilla and peaches and hopped with Amarillo and Mosaic – it pours light golden hazy with sweet aromas and underlying citrus notes – one taste and I was hooked. This Creamsicle-style beer is currently pouring at Mumford Brewing's tasting room, try it before it's gone! Cheers!
DTLA Breweries United Fest '18, Triangle Lot, 224 Rose Street, Los Angeles; dtlabrews.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!